NORTH SMITHFIELD – The classes of North Smithfield High School 1978-81 will hold a multi-year reunion on Saturday, Aug., 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sayles Hill Rod and Gun Club, 71 Sayles Hill Road.
Tickets are $40 per person. Checks can be made out to The Class of ‘81 and mailed to The Class of 1981 P.O. Box 1211, Slatersville, RI 02876.
