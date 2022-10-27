NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield High School is in the process of clearing student’s cumulative record files for the Class of 2016.

Anyone who graduated in June 2016 and would like to obtain their folder may pick them up at the high school main office prior to Friday, Nov. 18. After that date, these records will be destroyed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.