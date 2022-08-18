NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door.

Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.

Strange that a man who lives right there, has not heard of this. Since last year. I am hundreds of miles away, I read this paper, and know all about the inability of neighbors to enjoy their residential property in quiet peace. Has it been designated a business zone? Is this business allowed by law? Why taking so long to address this issue? Taxes are jacked up, house values are jacked up, but residents have no voice? How much proof does one need?

