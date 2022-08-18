NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door.
Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
Simone, the founder of the Rhode Island Wiffle Ball League, a nonprofit organization, completed a replica of Fenway Park in his yard that measures 111 feet. It includes a seating area for fans along a rock wall behind third base.
Bouley said this week that she has made several attempts to contact the town to get updates on what they’re going to do in response.
Back before the field was constructed, she recalled that she and her neighbors had no idea what was going on. She added that her parents have lived in North Smithfield for 51 years, and the area they live in has never been known to be used for any commercial reasons. She added that she has been sending photos and videos of games at Simone’s home, but has received no response.
“It’s just frustrating. It feels like I don’t have a voice,” she said.
Bouley also added she has anxiety knowing that Simone plans to build a public address system and add more to the field in the future.
On its website, RI Wiffle Ball, games are being advertised as being played in Johnston and North Smithfield. Though the games are advertised to be played at Pacheco Park, Bouley said the photos she’s taken recently were from July 17 and Aug. 14 games that were played in Simone’s yard.
In the past, Simone has told the town that the field was being used for “family and friends,” but an entry fee listed online for a team to play in a tournament starts at $175.
“I realize that these things take time, but if they knew about this problem last year, I want to know if they’re really watching it like they said they were,” said Bouley.
New Zoning Official Larry Enright told The Breeze Monday that this was the first he is hearing of the issue, as he had no background on the matter. He said he and Town Council President John Beauregard spoke about the issue this week and addressed the concerned residents by email.
“I’m going to research it and get into a little deeper,” he said.
Beauregard confirmed that he spoke about it with Enright, saying the building official will start investigating the situation as soon as possible.
Officials had a brief chat about the issue after Monday’s council meeting.
“If you have a water polo tournament in your pool, what’s the problem?” council member Paul Vadenais asked Beauregard.
Beauregard responded that it would matter if he built an Olympic-sized pool and started charging people to use it.
Beauregard and Vadenais both agreed that someone does run into problems if they’re charging people to enter weekly tournaments in their yard.
“That’s what we have to get to the bottom of,” said Beauregard.
Asked about his field, Simone told The Breeze that he already commented on the matter last year, and will not be addressing it further with The Breeze.
According to the league website, there are scheduled playoff games set to happen in North Smithfield on Aug. 28 starting at 9 a.m.
Strange that a man who lives right there, has not heard of this. Since last year. I am hundreds of miles away, I read this paper, and know all about the inability of neighbors to enjoy their residential property in quiet peace. Has it been designated a business zone? Is this business allowed by law? Why taking so long to address this issue? Taxes are jacked up, house values are jacked up, but residents have no voice? How much proof does one need?
