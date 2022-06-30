BLACKSTONE – In 2019, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation began the process on restoring the stone archways of the Blackstone Viaduct, located on Canal Street, with hopes of turning it into a bike path and connecting it with Rhode Island.
The DCR is now in the process of finalizing construction documents, and they expect to advertise bids later this year, according to DCR spokesperson Ilyse Wolberg.
The Blackstone Viaduct consists of two pieces, a single-span viaduct and a seven-span viaduct crossing Mill Street.
“Currently, the DCR is undergoing a 0.5-mile trail project from the Canal Street Bridge in the town of Blackstone to the state of Rhode Island,” Wolberg said. “The project includes the construction of a trail on top of a single-span and a seven-span viaduct, both of which are historic structures which will be rehabilitated as part of the project.”
Phase one of the initial project involved restoring a double railroad bridge over Canal Street and the Blackstone Canal to make it usable for the bike path. That work was completed in 2020.
The DCR is now into phase two.
“The project is at 100 percent design and ready for construction,” Wolberg said. “Additionally, it will complete the 4-mile segment of the greenway from the town of Uxbridge to the Rhode Island state border.”
The multi-state project between Rhode Island and Massachusetts has been getting done in segments since the 1990s, when Rhode Island first began construction of its bikeway.
Wolberg said there will be many benefits of this completed greenway, including “economic and social benefits to the local communities along the trail; increased awareness and protection of the Blackstone River Heritage Corridor; and, multi-state and regional trail connections.”
The area around Canal Street also got an upgrade at the beginning of this year.
The original plan for the Providence-to-Worcester bike path network was to knock down the viaduct. But Blackstone community members as well as members of the Historical Commission, Board of Selectmen, Planning Board and the late David Barber, president of the Blackstone Canal Conservancy, advocated for the saving of the viaduct.
The complete structure is 25 feet tall and 1,600 feet long, with a width between 50 and 100 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.