NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Christmas Open House will be held at the Forestdale School, 190 School, on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The North Smithfield Heritage Association will have items available for purchase, including the 2023 historical calendar, North Smithfield throws, puzzles, maps, books and commemorative ornaments.

