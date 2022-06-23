NORTH SMITHFIELD – Pack 7 Slatersville Cub Scouts will hold a Bike Rodeo on Sunday, June 26, from 4 to 6 p.m., at North Smithfield Elementary School, 2214 Providence Pike.
Bring your bike and bike helmet and learn about bike safety from the North Smithfield Police Department. Practice skills on the bicycle course and get a free bike tune-up by Blackstone Bicycle. The event will also feature Alien Ice Cream and the Pack 7 Hot Dog Cart.
The event is open to all children entering grades K-5 and their families. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yhtkc3fx.
