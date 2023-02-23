PROVIDENCE – Sen. Jack Reed joined Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi and Rep. Stephen M. Casey in presenting a $50,000 legislative grant to the Greater Woonsocket Fire Chiefs Mutual Aid Association. In conjunction with a $45,454.55 FEMA grant secured by Sen. Reed, the money funded a state-of-the-art live fire training center in Smithfield to be utilized by fire departments across northern Rhode Island, states a news release.
Rep. Casey, a Woonsocket firefighter, presented the check to Chief Robert Seltzer of the Smithfield Fire Department. Reed, Casey, and other legislative leaders then toured the new training facility, which is adjacent to the fire station.
Previously, firefighters in northern Rhode Island trained in exercises with simulated fire. The new facility, two 40-foot containers in an “L” shape, will allow for live burns. Firefighters can therefore train for search-and-rescue operations and firefighting operations in more challenging and realistic conditions. The facility, located at 15 Log Road in Smithfield, will be used by firefighters from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Lime Rock, Cumberland, North Smithfield, Harrisville, Oakland-Mapleville, Central Falls, North Providence, Johnston and Smithfield.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. David Cicilline also helped secure the FEMA grant. The legislative grant was secured with the support of the entire northern Rhode Island House delegation, notes the release.
The total cost of the project was $111,000, with local departments making up the $15,545.45 of remaining costs.
