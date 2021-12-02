BLACKSTONE – The Blackstone Public Library, 86 Main St., will present a holiday concert with the Renaissance V Brass Quintet on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m.
This winter holiday-themed concert will consist of music dating from the 15th century to today, including many well known Christmas and holiday classics.
Face masks must be worn in the meeting room. Registration is required. To register, visit the library’s Events page at www.blackstonepubliclibrary.org. This program is for teens and adults.
