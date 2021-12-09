NORTH SMITHFIELD – The final draft of a 209-page report from an architectural firm has concluded the former Halliwell School buildings may not be worth saving as the town embarks on the process of transforming the space into a community and senior center.
The report, prepared by Weston & Sampson and discussed by the Halliwell Review Committee this past Thursday, Dec. 2, offers recommendations based on the existing conditions at the site. The firm was hired to conduct an architectural and structural assessment of the former school buildings and their potential for community-related uses.
“This study concludes that the rehabilitation of the existing buildings is technically feasible, but the costs of doing so likely exceed the benefits of conserving the structures in their current form,” said the report’s executive summary.
“If the town rehabilitates the buildings, new community uses will have to fit within the limitations of the existing building layouts and configurations (or be significantly redesigned),” it added.
The report notes several significant repairs are needed to bring the buildings up to code, including mold abatement, accessibility improvements, major roof repairs, new HVAC systems and the removal of asbestos-containing panels. It also notes that given the large amount of wetlands and steep slopes on the site, the best location for new development would likely be in the areas that have already been improved.
“The site is large, but wetlands and steep slopes present challenges for development beyond areas that are already improved,” the executive summary stated. “Vegetated wetlands marble the site along with three intermittent streams. These areas represent sensitive ecological spaces that are generally protected from development by state and federal laws.”
This coming Monday, Dec. 13 at 6:45 p.m., the Town Council will hold a public hearing at Town Hall to discuss the report. Members of Weston & Sampson and the Halliwell Review Committee are expected to be present.
Last week, members of the committee discussed their preliminary recommendations for moving forward with the project. A survey conducted earlier this year found residents overwhelmingly support turning the former school into some type of community space, with a senior center and other public uses topping respondents’ requests.
“I think we’re all pretty much in agreement that we’re looking at a community center with dedicated areas for seniors, a food pantry, an arts space and a lot of other things that were highlighted in the Weston & Sampson report,” Halliwell Review Committee Chairman Jeffrey Porter said during the meeting.
The report lays out several options for creating a community center on the property, including constructing new buildings, rehabbing existing ones or a combination of the two. Committee members also discussed the possibility of selling the property and constructing the community center in another part of town. Porter said he asked Assistant Planner Roberta Moneghan to provide him with a list of town-owned properties of three acres or larger.
“It doesn’t hurt to ask the question what town-owned properties do we have that would be available,” he said.
One possibility for future administration of the site, committee members noted, would be collaborating with the YMCA. Porter said an exploration of that idea could be part of the committee’s final recommendations.
In addition to the report, Weston & Sampson provided a memo that includes recommendations for next steps. Along with securing the site, the memo offers guidelines for soliciting an architect and securing a construction company for the project.
Both the report and the memo are available to view on the town website under “Halliwell Building Review Committee.”
