NORTH SMITHFIELD – While most residents agree that something needs to be done about the aging North Smithfield Police station on Smithfield Road, an estimated $18 million price tag is turning heads among voters who say it’s more than the town can afford.
Several residents told town councilors during a public hearing last Wednesday, Nov. 17, that while they understand the department’s current location needs either a full replacement or significant renovations, plans proposed by an architect earlier this year were too costly. Ana Parsons, a former candidate for Town Council, argued the proposal doesn’t reflect what’s best for the town.
“The proposal does seem a bit excessive and needs to be pared down to essentials rather than the wants that have been incorporated,” she said.
Ann Lilley, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, pointed out the town is considering another major project to renovate the former Halliwell School into a senior or community center. Lilley said she has a problem with officers getting a new workout area in the station when the town lacks space to host exercise programs for seniors.
“We can’t afford $18 million because we also in our community have been going through the process of talking about a senior center and a community center,” she said.
Douglas Osier, a former member of the Town Council, also spoke against the anticipated price tag, saying the station as proposed would rival those in communities with double the population of North Smithfield. He proposed a station between 12,000 and 17,000 square feet rather than the 22,214-square-foot building envisioned in renderings.
“An $18 million police station is unrealistic for N.S. Honestly, what are we doing?” he said.
In September, Tecton Architects, a Connecticut-based firm hired to evaluate the police station’s future, presented two options to the town. Building a new station on the same site, they said, would cost approximately $18.3 million for a 22,214-square-foot building. Renovating the old station to current police standards was projected to cost $17.5 million for a 23,354-square-foot building. The preliminary plans for a new building included a municipal courtroom along with a double sally port and garages.
Last Wednesday, Town Council President John Beauregard asked whether the architect could cut out certain parts of the project, including the municipal courtroom and garage space, and reduce the size of other parts. Though he’s been a strong supporter of building a new police station from the start, Beauregard acknowledged voters were unlikely to approve a bond for $18 million with other big-ticket expenses looming in the future.
“If I can be very blunt, I’m trying to save the project, because $18 million, I don’t think the voters would go for it,” he said.
Councilor Kim Alves also raised concerns about the size of the project. Alves called the extra size of the new building “wasted space” and asked how the department had gone from a 15,000-square-foot building to one projected at more than 22,000 square feet.
“I think it’s a lot of overkill, sorry Chief, to have a restroom in the chief’s office,” she said. “It’s a lot of fluff we don’t really need.”
Beauregard started off the public hearing portion of the meeting by urging residents to focus on the current proposals. The debate on whether to build a new police station has played out over nearly a decade, with several residents pointing to plans by the former Public Buildings Improvement Commission to renovate the station for a significantly lower cost.
“You can talk about this particular building, that’s fine, or you can waste your time talking about the past,” Beauregard said.
The admonition didn’t stop residents from hashing out the project’s history. During a meeting two days earlier, Michael Clifford, a resident who has repeatedly called for renovating the existing station, distributed documents raising concerns about a firm previously involved with town building projects. Clifford has often argued the renovation estimates should be closer to an original $900,000 budget developed for the project in 2014.
In response, Tony Guertin, a former town administrator candidate, read from meeting agendas on Wednesday indicating that as far back as 2016, members of the Public Buildings Improvement Commission were aware the project’s budget would not be sufficient. Former Town Administrator Gary Ezovski pointed to similar meeting records in a letter read aloud during the meeting.
“We never had the money to do this, and we still don’t, to do anything in relation to a renovation,” Guertin said.
Clifford and resident Mike Rapko urged councilors to compare the proposal to stations in other, similar-sized communities. Clifford pointed out that Malden, Mass., a community of 61,000 residents, constructed a new police station in 2014 for the equivalent of $16.9 million today.
The only resident who did not seem alarmed at the cost was Jeffrey Porter, an architect by trade who serves on the Planning Board and Halliwell Review Committee. Porter listed the prices for several municipal projects he’s currently working on and said construction costs have changed drastically since 2014.
“I didn’t even flinch when they mentioned $18 million,” he said.
Porter urged the council to consider building a public safety complex that would combine police and fire facilities.
Beauregard said the next step for the council is to decide which option and what amount will appear on a bond question for voters. The council plans to have more public hearings on the matter in the future, he said.
This was the plan all along. The idea was to propose a ridiculous size and cost police station and then reduce the size and cost a little bit and make taxpayers think they are getting a good deal. First off zero analysis was done on how much the town can realistically afford. Second zero analysis was done on how a new station will increase public safety aka a cost/benefits analysis. This is what happens when you elect people who make decisions on emotions instead of a realistic facts based analysis. The lack of analysis is a direct reflection on the poor public schools eduction. Just look at the latest math scores and the waste of $1million spent on a football field for a losing co-op program. Keep electing nice unqualified people instead of qualified people.
