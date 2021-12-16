NORTH SMITHFIELD – Saint Antoine Community will be displaying 18 specially crafted holiday wreaths from its 4th annual Wreath Decorating Competition on Saturday, Dec. 18.
This silent auction event will be open to the public from 10 to 11 a.m., outdoors at Saint Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave. At noon, all winners will be announced and the wreaths can be taken home the same day.
This year’s event was organized by North Smithfield High School Senior, Jamie Wilkes, for her Senior Year Mentor Project. Jamie has been busy behind the scenes at Saint Antoine, helping to coordinate the wreath distribution and collection of the donated wreaths from various community crafters and several Northern Rhode Island Navigant Credit Union Branches.
