EAST PROVIDENCE – CareLink, a nonprofit healthcare network of post-acute and community-based providers serving older adults and adults with disabilities, announces its 2022-2023 Board of Directors as follows: Chair Kevin McKay, executive director of Tockwotton on the Waterfront; Vice-Chair Matthew Trimble, president of Saint Elizabeth Community; Treasurer Maureen Bischoff, COO of Visiting Nurse of HopeHealth; and Secretary Colette Silverman, executive director of Scandinavian Communities.
Other board members include Garrett Sullivan, executive director of Saint Antoine Residence; Diana Franchitto, president of HopeHealth; Mary Beth Daigneault, administrator of St. Clare-Newport; Roberta Merkle, Esq., executive vice president of strategic initiatives at Saint Elizabeth Community; Haigouhi Corriveau, administrator of The Seasons East Greenwich; Josh Segal, executive director of Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center; and Trustee-at-Large Maureen Maigret, chair of the state Long Term Care Coordinating Council’s Aging in Community Subcommittee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.