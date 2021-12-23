NORTH SMITHFIELD – Zachary Simpkins, a seventh grader at North Smithfield Middle School, recently won first place in the North Smithfield Heritage Association’s Historic North Smithfield Art Contest with his poem, “The Second Battle of Nipsachuck: The Battle of the Swamp.”
The poem gives a first-person account from a Native American perspective of the battle fought in the Nipsachuck region of town in 1676 during the last days of King Philip’s War. Valerie Carnevale, a history teacher at NSMS, organized the contest. The North Smithfield Arts Advisory Committee judged the submissions.
The Heritage Association plans to include Zachary’s poem in its upcoming history book commemorating the town’s 150th anniversary and seal copies of all the art submissions in the town’s Sesquicentennial Time Capsule.
