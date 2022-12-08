NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Slatersville Congregational Church, U.C.C., has announced its Advent season and Christmas events. The interim pastor, the Rev. Linda Hartley, will lead the services.
The Senior Choir, under the direction of Music Director John Staples, will share A Noel Celebration, a choral cantata of music and stories, this Sunday, Dec. 11, during the Sunday service, beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Refreshments will be provided in Globe Hall following the program.
Families with children are invited to the Family Christmas Pageant on Sunday, Dec. 18. The pageant will be held during the service at 10 a.m., and will feature the children, the adult choir, and the hand bell choir. All children who attend that day will be invited to participate in the pageant, and then celebrate with special treats during coffee hour after the service.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the church will have two services. The first service will be at 5 p.m. and is a family friendly service. The second service is the Candlelight Christmas Service, which begins at 11 p.m. Slatersville Church will continue the tradition of having candle-lit luminary bags glowing on the common, beginning at about 5:30 p.m. until midnight, to celebrate the arrival of Christmas Day. On Sunday, Dec. 25, there will be a Christmas Day service held at 10 a.m.
