NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Slatersville Congregational Church, U.C.C., has announced its Advent season and Christmas events. The interim pastor, the Rev. Linda Hartley, will lead the services.

The Senior Choir, under the direction of Music Director John Staples, will share A Noel Celebration, a choral cantata of music and stories, this Sunday, Dec. 11, during the Sunday service, beginning at 10 a.m. Admission is free, and no tickets are required. Refreshments will be provided in Globe Hall following the program.

