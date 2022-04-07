NORTH SMITHFIELD – Slatersville Congregational Church, 25 Greene St., will hold the following Holy Week worship services and event.
Palm Sunday, April 10, begins with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10 a.m. and an Easter Egg Hunt on The Common at 11:30 a.m.
A Maundy Thursday service of reflection will be held on April 14, at 7:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday services begin with a Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. at Eagle Point behind the North Smithfield Public Library, 20 Main St.; meet in the library parking lot. A worship service will follow with special music in the church sanctuary at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
