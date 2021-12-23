WOONSOCKET – St. Joseph Senior Group announces winners and celebrations from its Dec. 14 meeting.
Birthdays for the month of December: Thippawan Pulaski, Roland Roy, Jean Dutremble Jr., Pauline Harris, Roger Roy, Yvette Benetti, Marianne Corriveau, Noella Theroux and Norm Piette.
Door prize winners: Barbara Carpentier, Noella Theroux, Shirley Levitre, Lorraine Cournoyer, Marge Deragon, Gerry Giguere, Claudette Souza, Liz Cole, Lorraine Larue and Michelle McDonald.
Raffle ticket winners: Jeanne Gamache, Muriel Dubois, Ray Raiche, Fran Robidoux, Lucille Langevin, Marge Vino, Joan Joubert, Dick Deguire, Lynne McAllister and Roger Roy.
Special raffle ticket winners: Bob Joubert, Gerry Robidoux, Lynne McAllister, Louis LeBlanc, Joan Joubert and Rose Thurber.
