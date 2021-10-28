BLACKSTONE – Saint Paul Parish, 48 St. Paul St., will hold its 39th annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 13, in St. Paul Church hall.
Admission is free. The kitchen will be open at 5 p.m., and raffles begin at 6 p.m. More than 100 valuable gifts in addition to turkeys will be raffled off.
Food will be available throughout the evening. A special bake table offering homemade baked goods will also be available. A Penny Social will be held with a large variety of items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.