NORTH SMITHFIELD – Concerns about a policy for administering surveys to North Smithfield students drew an outsize crowd to the School Committee meeting this week, revealing deep divisions that went beyond simple student questionnaires.
Earlier this month, several parents took to social media to express outrage that their middle school-aged students had participated in a Rhode Island Department of Health Youth Risk Behavior Survey without their consent. The survey included questions about sex, drug use, violence and gender identity, topics some parents said were not appropriate for the age group.
On Tuesday, Supt. Michael St. Jean acknowledged the district had failed to follow its own policy by not getting approval from the School Committee prior to administering the survey and a second, high school-level survey. Members of the School Committee voted 4-0 to strengthen the existing policy, approving an amendment to limit surveys as recommended by the Rhode Island Department of Education and notify parents while providing a choice to opt in or out.
“It was not voted on,” Chairman James Lombardi said about the previous surveys. “The superintendent, to his credit, took responsibility for that publicly, and I appreciate that.”
Members said they hoped to require parents to sign a consent form to allow their students to participate in future surveys. One of the main concerns with the recent surveys is that the district did not issue a traditional permission slip but instead sent an opt-out form that many parents said they never received.
“I think that’s fantastic,” St. Jean said. “I think there’s absolutely no problem, and we should be as clear as we can and make sure there isn’t a breakdown in communication and the families know exactly what comes out on these things.”
Though support for the changes was unanimous, parents and residents had heated comments for district officials in the public comment period prior to the vote. Deborah Gianfrancesco, the mother of a 7th grader at North Smithfield Middle School, said she was not OK with her child being asked questions about whether he’d had sex, if he’d thought about killing himself and how he identified sexually.
“I have a big problem with you asking my child these questions. The bigger problem I have is that I was not made aware of my son participating in this survey before he did,” she said.
Michael Clifford, a resident and former member of the School Committee, said in his years as an educator, he’d never heard of schools using passive consent instead of a traditional permission slip. He questioned whether the method was even legal, pointing out the surveys could cause problems for students who dealt with sensitive issues at home.
“If you think taking the survey isn’t going to trigger some type of emotions in the child taking the survey, you’re very naïve,” he said.
Clifford also asked whether the School Department was paid for administering the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey at the high school level, which included a $25 incentive for participants. St. Jean said the school received $500 in compensation.
Some parents took the opportunity to bring up topics that were not on the agenda, including mask mandates and a letter from the Rhode Island Association of School Committees that committee members have said they have no plans to take up. As in previous meetings, the School Committee struggled to maintain control as members of the audience repeatedly interrupted speakers and demanded answers during the public comment period.
Gianfrancesco was also among a group of parents who demanded the resignation of committee member Peg Votta, arguing her role as a research specialist for RIDE constituted a conflict of interest with her votes on surveys and other topics. Gianfrancesco argued Votta’s employment could have impacted her vote on a district mask mandate in August, as the RIDE had already been instructed not to approve any back-to-school plans that didn’t include mask mandates at the time.
Votta said in a statement that in her role as project manager, she exclusively dealt with RIDE’s SurveyWorks program and had no interaction with the Youth Risk Behavior Survey or other RIDE surveys. She pointed to a 2021 ruling in which the Rhode Island Ethics Commission said a member of the Lincoln School Committee did not violate state ethics law in their employment with RIDE. She recused herself from the vote on the survey policy.
Town Councilor Claire O’Hara, a retired teacher, defended the work of the School Committee and urged those present to keep the discussion civil.
“Do I agree with everybody? Absolutely not. But that’s what makes our country great. We have a constitution that gives everybody the right to voice their opinions. But we must not make it a personal attack,” she said.
Asked following the meeting whether he would run the PISA survey in the high school again, St. Jean said he has no plans to run the survey in the future.
“In hindsight, absolutely not,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.