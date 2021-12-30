Going out with a bang
Walterine Deraleau knew she wanted to have a New Orleans-style funeral procession, but she didn’t want to wait until she died to do it. So family members hosted a living funeral procession outside her St. Paul Street home, complete with a New Orleans-style jazz band and a parade that would rival any Big Easy second line. The celebration concluded at Roosevelt Park, where friends from all over the country gathered to enjoy food and music and honor Deraleau’s life. At 86, the Blackstone resident is in good health, but she said there’s no time like the present to live out her New Orleans dream.
Home sweet South Dakota
When a reader shared photos of his recent trip to Woonsocket, South Dakota, with The Valley Breeze in September, the staff here were surprised to discover that many other locals had also visited the sister city, including our own Abigail Judson. In 2012, Woonsocket resident Bill Fagan brought the interactions between the two communities to a new level when he walked the 1,700 miles to South Dakota over a period of three years. Fagan, who split the trip up into segments, said he still keeps in touch with many of the contacts he met in the small farming town. With a population of 639, Woonsocket, S.D., is very different from its eastern counterpart, but the two share a connection to C.H. Prior, a railroad superintendent from the 1800s. It was Prior who in 1883 decided to name the newly incorporated community after his Rhode Island hometown.
North Smithfield native wins big at Grammys
David Rawlings’ first encounter with a guitar was when he learned to play “Heart of Gold” for the North Smithfield High School talent show, but these days, the town native performs on much larger stages. In March, he and his partner, Gillian Welch, took home a Grammy Award for Best Folk Album for “All the Good Times.” Rawlings told The Breeze he was proud to have grown up in North Smithfield, where he learned guitar from the late Jerry Silvia and spent summers at Spring Lake. He and Welch met at Berklee College of Music and now live in Nashville, recording music at their nearby studio.
New kidneys for twin brothers
This story struck a personal chord. When Denise Gray, a Woonsocket resident (and this writer’s aunt) saw a story on WPRI 12 News in February about a 27-year-old twin in need of a new kidney, she was immediately moved to see if she could donate. Gray had two 28-year-old twins of her own, including one who was undergoing lifesaving treatment for a rare soft tissue cancer. She took some tests and learned she was a match. In April, she and Alex Peguero of East Providence underwent surgery for the transplant. The procedure went well, and months later, everyone was in recovery and enjoying the chance to meet after the life-changing encounter. Alex’s brother, Nick, previously received a kidney donation from another local mother several years before.
