NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski on Monday proposed a program that would increase the exemption for North Smithfield veterans from $45.50 to a $200 credit on their taxes.
The credit would increase for other categories as well, from $136.50 to $350 for Gold Star parents and from $91 to $350 for 100-percent disabled veterans. Former prisoners of war would get a $350 credit instead of the current property value-based exemption that typically averages out to about $200.
Zwolenski, who said last month he planned to look into the matter, pitched the new numbers during a Town Council meeting. The changes would require enabling legislation by the General Assembly, but would ultimately be up to the Town Council.
“You can change that amount if you feel more magnanimous; it’s entirely up to you. It will affect the budget,” he said.
According to Town Solicitor David Igliozzi, communities have traditionally taken one of two approaches to a veterans exemption, sometimes creating confusion between the two. With the exception of former prisoners of war, North Smithfield’s program offers a straight credit instead of an exemption based on property values, though the word “exemption” is still used in the town’s ordinance.
“What we have done, it looks like, in the past our ordinance has referred to a tax exemption, but I believe they meant tax credit. They just used the wrong word,” Igliozzi said.
Under the current tax rates, Zwolenski said, a $350 credit would be the equivalent of exempting about $21,412 of property value.
“Those are the basic numbers. The Budget Committee has looked at it, they’re comfortable with it,” he said.
Though councilors last month expressed support for the idea of increasing the exemption, not everyone was in agreement on the proposal. Michael Clifford, a resident and former chairman of the Budget Committee, urged councilors on Monday to consider an income-based exemption for all elderly residents instead of increasing a tax credit that applies to veterans regardless of financial status. Clifford pointed out that some veterans live in properties worth more than the median home price while other residents struggle to maintain their homes.
“What about everybody in town, especially the poor people who live in town?” he asked. “Because there are poor people who live in town. And we’re one of 10 communities that doesn’t have an extra income-based exemption for elderly.”
Clifford pointed to communities such as Barrington, which offers a tax credit based on a senior’s income. In some communities, he said, credits are based on a senior’s age and have a minimum residency requirement.
He added that an exemption for one group would result in an increase to the tax rate for others in town. He asked that the council hold a public hearing on the matter before requesting enabling legislation from the General Assembly.
“I do think you should be striving to get equity for tax relief for everybody, not just for the veterans,” he said.
Councilor Kim Alves said she wanted to talk about the issue more thoroughly and requested a chance to work with Clifford on his proposal before bringing it back to the council.
“You can work on it, if you work on it with him or someone that’s up to you, but yeah, I don’t have a problem with that,” said Council President John Beauregard.
Zwolenski said he’d like to see the expanded veterans exemption come to fruition but was open to considering a senior exemption.
“I’m all for if Mr. Clifford will work with Councilor Alves, because he’s definitely well-versed with these,” he said. “It would be great to have him take a look at that.”
Beauregard added that he also sees the two types of exemptions as separate issues, and considers the first a thank-you for vets.
Councilors took no formal action on the exemption on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.