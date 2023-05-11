NORTH SMITHFIELD – Daniel White and Lauren Mania have been announced as North Smithfield High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian.
White, the class’s top student, is the son of Thomas and Concetta White, and participated in a variety of extracurricular activities throughout high school. While also working part-time at Men’s Wearhouse, he said he found time to attend sports games to cheer on his classmates.
White has been the starting catcher on the school’s baseball team since sophomore year, and he told The Breeze his most memorable experience was winning the Division III Championship
“I’ve had a lot of fun playing baseball with the same group of kids for the past seven years, and it meant a lot to me to be able to play with everyone in the most important three-game series of our lives,” he said.
During his junior and senior year, White served as the captain of the Robotics Team and regularly competed for the Math Team and Ping-Pong Club. He was also a member of the Debate Club his freshman year, and the Culinary Club during his junior year. He also plays travel basketball, and won the Congressional App Challenge alongside classmate Mason DiNezza. He recently took up chess as a hobby.
White said that though he’s not quite sure what his career path will be, he will be taking applied mathematics at Brown University next year.
His senior project, after participating in North Smithfield’s Clean and Green Day, was about preventing pollution, picking up litter in various areas and collecting data on it. He’s currently creating a video to discourage littering among younger people. He added that beyond his career, he hopes to become a mentor to young people in the community to help them develop into good players, teammates, and people.
“I’ve had a great experience at NSHS. I’ve had the opportunity to meet some great people and learn plenty of new things about myself and the world around me,” he said.
Mania, daughter of Christopher and the late Shannon Mania, is salutatorian. Like White, she participated in a number of extracurricular activities such as cross country, track and field as a varsity thrower, and swimmer where she swam as part of the Woonsocket YMCA team. In her junior year, Mania discovered her love of skiing when she joined the Ski Club.
While is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as secretary. She works at the Woonsocket YMCA as a lifeguard and teaches swim lessons, saying she enjoys working with children and interacting with the community.
After losing her aunt and mom to cancer, Mania dedicated her senior project to creating care packages for cancer patients undergoing long-term cancer treatments to remind them that though support may not always be as prominently there, that there are people who recognize and support them.
Mania worked alongside the Gloria Gemma Foundation, and raised more than $4,400, which will be used to make the care packages, as well as to fund the making and distribution of angel bookmarks to be given to everyone who contributed to her goal.
She said she hopes her efforts in this project make others feel loved and supported through their battle, and she is immensely grateful for all the wonderful teachers, friends, and family who have propelled and encouraged her through the years. She said she looks forward to using the connections and experiences from North Smithfield as she continues into the future.
After graduating, she will attend the University of Rhode Island pursuing a degree in kinesiology with a specialization in pre-contingent physical therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.