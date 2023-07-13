WOONSOCKET – Every year, the splash pad at World War II Park opens for city children, acting as an escape to beat the summer heat.
The popular splash pad and combined playground, built back in 2015 as part of the $2.6 million renovation of the previously state-run World War II Park, was seen as a replacement for the “Social Ocean” swimming spot that city children and families swam in for many years.
The facility is also a key summer meals site for local families, as the city has fed thousands of individuals throughout the state.
But the facility is experiencing a breakdown at the most inopportune time, with water remaining off in the midst of the July heat.
Director of Parks and Recreation Liz Kerrigan said late last month that the splash pad mechanics had failed due to an unknown reason. Some had theorized that it was due to a lightning strike from a strong storm that sent the city into a couple of hours-long blackouts. The new parts, according to Kerrigan at the time, would be coming from Canada.
Kerrigan told The Breeze that the park would have multiple sprinklers running during high temperatures and would stay open until 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The free summer lunch program has continued, and will remain in place through Aug. 18.
Numerous residents have reported that the sprinklers have not been an adequate replacement at the facility, and a number of children have been seen hurting their feet after stepping on the sprinkler heads.
As of Tuesday, Kerrigan said that Parks and Recreation staff are still waiting on the parts to come in, but they have arrived at customs. She said they are hopeful it will be back up and running soon, and she appreciates how “awesome” everyone is about what she said is a terrible situation.
