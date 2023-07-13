Frank Galleshaw III, owner of Wright’s Farm Restaurant; Tyler Franklin, Burrillville High School Senior and recipient of the George P. Ducharme Scholarship; and Joan Ducharme-Surprenant, teacher and daughter of George P. Ducharme.
BURRILLVILLE – Wright’s Farm Restaurant, 84 Inman Road, announced the two winners of its 8th annual George P. Ducharme Scholarship Program. Tyler Franklin and Julia Tripodi, graduating seniors of Burrillville High School, each received a $5,000 scholarship to help with college-related expenses.
The two students were surprised with the scholarship during BHS’ annual Senior Night on June 7th, according to a news release.
Franklin will enter Bentley University to study finance and entrepreneurship in hopes of becoming a corporate finance manager, while Tripodi will enter the University of Vermont to study biology and psychology with the goal of working in neurological medicine/science or as a family physician.
According to the release, a host of students from Burrillville High School applied for the scholarship this year, which is named after the late George P. Ducharme, a 1948 graduate of Burrillville High School and awarded athlete who went on to become the high school’s vice principal and principal from 1966-1985.
The George P. Ducharme Scholarship is open to students attending a U.S.-based four-year college or university. To be eligible, students must be Burrillville residents, members of the Burrillville High School graduating class that year and have received official acceptance to a matriculating accredited four-year college or university. The selection criteria are based on demonstrated achievement and need, academic and personal recommendations, academic and personal achievements, school and community involvement and additional factors as determined by the George P. Ducharme Scholarship Committee.
