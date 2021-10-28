LINCOLN – The Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors has a new home base in Lincoln.
The organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house last Wednesday, Oct. 20, to celebrate their new office opening at 12 Breakneck Hill Road, Suite 100 in Lincoln.
Robert Williamson, the elected 2021 president, spoke to attendees about how this new location will help serve its members and the community.
“The board works to elevate professionalism in the real estate industry, give back to the community, advocate for its 700 members, and protect home ownership rights,” Williamson said. “Realtors are here to help their neighbors and Rhode Island business owners navigate one of the biggest investments in their life and to be leaders in their communities. Our new facility will further inspire us to carry out our mission.”
The Rhode Island Association of Realtors has a mission to advocate for Rhode Island property owners and provide professional development, research and exchange of information between its members, the public, and the government to preserve the ability to own property.
Williamson said the real estate industry accounted for $10.8 billion of the gross state product in 2020, which comes out to 18 percent. Real estate transactions from January to August contributed $14.9 million to the economies of Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield, Pawtucket and Woonsocket, he said.
“We had three main criteria when searching for new office space,” Williamson said. “It had to provide great access to the northern Rhode Island region, it had to give us a larger space to accommodate meetings and professional development opportunities, and it had to be fully accessible.”
Alexander Parmenidez, the 2022 president-elect, said that prior to having the new location, they were located in a basement, but this new location is more conducive to learning. They were previously located at 2178 Mendon Road, Suite 400 in Cumberland, where they had been for 15 years. He said having the new space is a great opportunity for professionals to join the classes they are holding and come back to in-person events again.
“Last year we were doing a lot of Zoom meetings and other things, but this is a great opportunity to get the training to succeed as a Realtor in the industry and to be able to serve their clients better, that’s the mission that I have with the association, helping the realtors succeed in the industry,” Parmenidez said.
Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Silva said the the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors is very happy that they have a better space to help the professionals they work with, who are serving the residents of North Smithfield, Woonsocket, Cumberland, Lincoln, Central Falls, and Pawtucket.
“They’re the professionals as they really help folks navigate one of the biggest purchases of their lifetime and help businesses find spaces in these communities,” Silva said. “So we’re happy to be a resource for the community and be a part of the town of Lincoln, it’s just lovely.”
