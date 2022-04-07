NORTH SMITHFIELD – A few weeks ago, North Smithfield Fire Chief David Chartier was flipping through a trade magazine when he saw an article that piqued his interest: a fire department was collecting old gear to donate to Ukraine.
The Clifton Fire Department in N.J. has a firefighter from Ukraine, Chartier told The Breeze, and they have been coordinating transport of the gear from there to those in need. The newsletter Clifton sent out to publications “went viral,” according to Chartier, and said Clifton has been receiving donations from all over.
Other news outlets reported earlier last month that the Clifton Fire Department has also received hundreds of pieces of gear from all over the country, including Arkansas, New Hampshire, and Texas.
“We got word that they’re stressed out and stretched thin on protective equipment and things of that nature,” Chartier said, referring to the soldiers and civilians fighting in Ukraine. Since Russia began their invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, communities across the country have been leading fundraisers for soldiers and refugees on the ground.
Eager to help the effort that Clifton began, Chartier decided to reach out to other departments across northern Rhode Island for any of their outdated, non-compliant personal protective clothing and gear.
After the North Smithfield Fire Department put out a call to other departments, they received gear from Woonsocket, Burrillville, and Smithfield. Outdated, non-compliant protective clothing included helmets, coats, pants, boots, old backboards, and other pieces of equipment that are no longer up to regulation standard and that the rescue units are no longer able to use.
Chartier said that he visited the local UHaul and explained the situation, and they were more than happy to donate a truck for their transport. After all of the donating departments brought their outdated gear to North Smithfield, it was loaded up in the back of the truck. On Monday, March 28, the North Smithfield Department piled in and then some of them left for N.J. at 7:30 a.m. the following day. They were home that same evening.
Chartier gives credit to the firefighters in Clifton, all of the departments who donated gear, and to the North Smithfield firefighters for jumping to the front of the line to help out. “It was really a collaborative effort,” Chartier told The Breeze.
