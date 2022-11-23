LINCOLN – Alexus Garnetto is bringing a taste of soul food to Manville with Northern Souls, a new breakfast and lunch spot at 29 Winter St.
Garnetto was born in Rhode Island, but grew up in Alabama immersed in southern cuisine. The name “Northern Souls,” she said, references her New England roots and her love of southern soul food.
“I grew up southern with a northern twist,” she said. Her background is reflected in the menu at Northern Souls. One of her favorite dishes is a pineapple bowl, which consists of “a pineapple hollowed out, grilled and filled with jasmine rice and stir-fry with chicken or steak, with pineapple chunks and teriyaki sauce.”
Garnetto has prior industry experience, working as a server, cook and manager. She finished school in May for dental assisting, but realized her true passion is cooking for others.
“I love to cook, not for myself, but for other people,” she said. “I figured: why not cook for everyone?”
She’s excited to bring her style of soul food to Rhode Island.
“The food down south is so delicious, and I really loved learning how to make it and being part of that culture,” she said. “I want to bring a different taste to R.I.”
Garnetto was granted a victualing license last week, and is waiting on her final health inspection. She’s aiming to open the first week of December.
The diner will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Breakfast will be served until 11.
Asked about the menu, she said people will be able to find more traditional breakfast dishes like eggs and pancakes, coupled with harder-to-find dishes like grits; sausage, biscuits and gravy; and chicken and waffles.
Garnetto will also be honoring the restaurants that came before her with a “Cups of Fame” wall, she said. Twenty-nine Winter St. was most recently home to Early Birds, which opened just before the pandemic and closed this summer. For 58 year before that, it was Lil & Gene’s Family Restaurant, which closed in 2018.
Since she has coffee mugs bearing the name of both eateries, she plans to make a hall of fame (or, Cups of Fame) wall to display them.
