NORTH PROVIDENCE – Walk into the H.K.B. Market on Smithfield Road and one will find a store that looks its age, with dust-covered antiques and fascinating artifacts mixed among items few would ever consider buying.
On one wall is a sign reading “All this junk not for sale,” on another, “No food items for sale.”
Ask owner George Bozigian about purchasing other items in the store, from old two-person handsaws to Norman Rockwell prints, and he may or may not oblige. The only items for sale every day here, confirms this antique collector, are lottery tickets and 12-ounce sodas found in a mini fridge on the counter.
“I’ve got to be in a selling mood,” he says of his willingness to part with other items.
Despite the general lack of foot traffic and sales, Bozigian, known by passersby as the guy who sits out in his beach chair, says he is living his best life.
“I don’t need money,” says Bozigian, who closes the door at 11:30 a.m. each day. “What am I going to do with money?”
He says it’s great to stay busy, and the store helps him do just that. He has no intention of selling, he said, despite many offers, and will be here until the “man upstairs” takes him home.
“Until then, we’re not selling nothing,” he says, reminiscing about the “great history” of wonderful customers at this store, some of whom still come in daily.
Bozigian, who turned 93 years old on May 15, has a history in this town older than its current form of government, a member of its original budget commission who lost his 1976 independent bid for the Town Council two years after the town moved to a mayoral form of government with the election of Sal Mancini.
Hachig Bozigian and his son, George, built and opened the H.K.B. Pioneer Food Market in 1951. At the time, said the son, the area wasn’t built up at all and everyone wondered how they would survive in the middle of the countryside. He laughs as he remembers the town clerk asking if they were planning to sell items to the cows and squirrels of the day.
“That blew everybody’s mind,” he said of his father’s business plan for a full-scale grocery market.
The Bozigians were “ham-and-eggers,” said George, knowing how to do a little plumbing, a little electricity, and a little construction, but they had enough in them to build the store. He also owns his home and an adjoining commercial plaza directly across the street.
“For a 9th-grade drop-out, I did all right,” he said, adding proudly that “this country was made by people who didn’t have an education.” Those people may not have had a top education, he said, but they were street smart.
His desired will is a simple one, he says, with his son getting the H.K.B. Market side of the street, with the apartment units above the store included, and his daughter receiving the properties across the street. If the tax assessment at the time shows one as being valued higher than the other, he said, laughing, the town can just reassess them to bring them in line with each other for fairness.
The person who eventually gets the market and apartments will have a great asset on their hands, he said, as the three apartments above pay the mortgage and he gets the store for free. He has tenants who have all been here for 15 or 20 years, he says, likely because their rents are all $650 or $750, utilities included. There is no deal anywhere like this deal, he says, and though he plans to keep the rents low, he may eventually have to bump them up a bit if the cost of utilities keep going up and the town eventually raises taxes.
Bozigian jokes with Mayor Charles Lombardi that as long as he keeps taxes level, his tenants’ rents will remain as they are, but they can blame him if he has to increase them after the current revaluation is concluded.
“As long as Charlie keeps the taxes low, I’ll give them a break,” he said.
Bozigian says he was married to the love of his life, Ann, for 65 years before she died nearly a decade ago.
“It’s the only woman I had in my life,” he said, adding that when she died, he no longer had the support he needed and had to scale back the store to what it is today. The food items along the wall, some just empty dry goods containers, are meant to give a hint about what was once here.
His son, who goes by H. Kirk Bozigian (the initials of the market), is known for his development of G.I. Joe with Pawtucket-based Hasbro.
Ask him about purchasing specific items in his store, and Bozigian will shrug, saying he doesn’t want to get fleeced but he also doesn’t want to rip anyone off. He really should get some of these items appraised, he notes.
Still located in a mostly residential area near Stephen Olney Park, George said his father originally got his opportunity to move here because the lots he was looking to buy as he shifted his business from Douglas Avenue in Providence were converted to commercial use to match the designation for an oil business located diagonally across the street.
Bozigian, a long-time smoker who’s scaled back his daily cigarettes to four or five, is never afraid to speak his mind, particularly about politics.
“When they get me going on politics, I tell them all to go to hell,” he said. “When they’re wrong, I’ll blast them.”
He said he finds it terrible that former President Trump continues to try to undermine fair elections for his own purposes, but says he’s also not enthused about President Biden. The country needs two fresh candidates in the next election, he maintains.
The year he won as a budget committee member, 1972, he ran as a Republican in joining an all-Democrat board. An old campaign sign behind the counter, complete with a dollar bill on it, shows that he ran as an independent “taxpayers’ watchdog” during his unsuccessful 1976 run for council.
“In this town, I don’t know if anyone won as an independent,” he said.
Though he has a distaste for most politicians, Bozigian said he thinks Lombardi does a great job, running the town like a business and limiting tax increases. He said he’s not at all happy that North Providence seems to be surpassing Johnston in terms of shady dealings, saying the headlines coming out of the Police Department of late have been discouraging. North Providence, like Johnston, is a lot like the old cowboy movie “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,” he maintains, with wonderful happenings and embarrassing realities always trying to outweigh each other.
“We’re living through it,” he said of North Providence’s comparisons to the movie title.
Back in the day, said Bozigian, people had way more freedom than they do today, where opening a business is often a monumental task. Everyone wants to tell everyone what to do or what they should eat or not eat, said the store owner.
“We had no restrictions back in those days, now we have too many,” he says.
