WOONSOCKET – After standing vacant for nearly four years, Sacred Heart Church in Woonsocket may be given a second life.
At a special city council meeting Feb. 28, the Woonsocket City Council heard a proposal for the redevelopment of Sacred Heart Church, a well-known structure in the Fairmount neighborhood, into 33 apartment units.
The presentation was delivered by Gregory Rice, a developer based in Pawtucket, and Aimee Lombardo, an architect from ZDS Architecture and Interior Design of Providence.
The church structure includes the main parish, a parish hall, and a rectory building that currently holds seven apartments. The parish is more than 40 feet tall with basilica-style architecture, ornate columns, and a prominent floret-style window. The parish hall and rectory are connected to one another on the same lot, with a parking lot across the street.
The exterior of the structure would remain unchanged for the renovation, only altering the internal structural use of the building, and no additions would be made to the property.
The current architectural conceptual design includes four studios, 11 one-bedroom apartments, five one-bedroom apartments with a den, two one-bedroom lofts, and 11 micro units.
“It is not an easy project and it is not for the faint of heart,” Lombardo told the council. “It will require surgical-like structural interventions inside of it, it will not accommodate your average, very cookie-cutter unit layout, it takes a lot of creativity.”
As other affordable housing options move into Woonsocket, Rice emphasized that this property would not serve that community.
“Low-income housing is not a bad thing, but we need some diversity,” Rice told the council, making it clear that the apartments would be townhouses targeting working professionals and small families.
The developers asked for a tax stabilization abatement, or TSA, for 12 years, which would freeze tax liability for three years and allow them to phase into the full value over the remaining nine years. The total investment into Woonsocket on the developer’s behalf is an estimated $6 million.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said she feels the Fairmount neighborhood is in “dire need for units of this caliber,” and that diversifying apartment units that can serve younger generations of college-educated professionals is worthy investment in the community.
Council members expressed concern at the 12-year TSA, noting some confusion as to whether or not the property qualifies for 12 years or 10 years based on Woonsocket statutes and its location within the city.
Rice stated that they would work within whatever the TSA offer is, whether it’s the requested 12 years or otherwise, but that they do require a TSA of some sort to move forward with development.
Baldelli-Hunt said this could be the first of many projects moving forward.
“They’re not putting a sledgehammer to the beauty of the church,” she said. “They’re keeping the character of the church in place.”
“Sometimes you’ve gotta give to get, and this to me, seems like the time,”she added.
Ordinances can’t be passed at a special meeting, so a vote on the project has been set for Mar. 21 following a work session on the project scheduled for Mar. 14.
