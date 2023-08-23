NORTH PROVIDENCE – When someone 55 or older walks into the North Providence Mancini Center, located at 2 Atlantic Blvd., they are greeted with new furniture, upbeat music, and plenty of smiling faces. Executive Director Linda Giorgio says the modernization of the center is what sets it apart.
“It’s not your grandmother’s senior center,” Giorgio told The Breeze. “I wish I could shout that from the rooftops. The stigma of walking into a senior center and visualizing elderly sitting in rocking chairs is a thing of the past.”
She said the center has been busier than it has been in a while, with around 1,300 members.
Almost every day someone new comes in and asks to sign up.
“Lots of people are wanting to sign up as soon as they turn 55,” she said.
From redesigning bimonthly newsletters to constantly adding new activities and planning a variety of trips, Giorgio said she’s doing everything she can to make the Mancini Center feel less like a senior center and more like a getaway.
“I wanted the newsletters to look more like a magazine and less like a church bulletin, and I try to keep activities and trips fresh and energetic,” she said. “There’s no negativity here, and no one is too old.”
“It feels like I’m at the country club,” said member Patti Champagne, “it’s the best, most gorgeous facility in the state.”
Many members agree with Champagne, and are members of the Mancini Center despite not being from North Providence.
Judy Turchetti lives in Florida during the winter and spends her summers in Rhode Island. Despite only being up north for a few months, Turchetti said she “adores” the center, and visits an average of five times per week.
“I absolutely love it,” she said. “It’s money well spent, that’s for sure.”
The membership price for the Mancini Center is $10 for North Providence residents and $15 for non-residents. Memberships expire on Dec. 31 and renew on Jan. 1.
“People will join in November, they don’t care,” said Mary Ann Lilla, health education coordinator. “It’s a fantastic way to learn, make new friends and spend time on yourself.”
Lilla said the center emphasizes the importance of taking care of oneself and having fun while doing it.
The center offers obvious health resources like a blood pressure clinic or flu shots, but Lilla said every aspect of the center helps to better the quality of life of the members.
“So many people absolutely love workout classes like Bone Builders or Zumba, which help to keep the mind and body in shape, but even the gentlemen who play cards are bettering themselves through socializing and keeping their mind sharp,” said Lilla.
The Mancini Center switched to being a town-run operation in 2017, and the controversial transition included accusations that the former nonprofit’s leadership got rid of membership lists, causing new operators to have to start over.
Since 2002, the most members ever recorded at the center were 1,803 members on the list in 2004. Totals haven’t met ambitious projections – Giorgio was predicting as many as 2,000-3,000 members by the end of 2018 – but they remained consistently strong despite a pandemic that shut the center down.
Seta Hanoian, a member from North Providence, said joining the Mancini Center saved her life.
“I come twice a day, five days a week,” said Hanoian, 89. “This place saved me after COVID, it gets me out and exercising and it’s wonderful.”
The most popular classes are fitness classes, such as Forever Fit, line dancing, barre, arthritis exercise and yoga. Lilla reported that classes are usually full, and at times, there can be 60 members in one class.
Besides exercise classes, well attended activities include mahjong, crocheting, movie day, paint and sip, open billiards, bocce and technology support, which are regularly offered.
Of all the Mancini Center offerings, Giorgio said specialty activities like the summer concert series, cooking demonstrations and trips are the most sought after.
“Our summer picnic is so popular this year, we have 265 people attending,” she said of the event to be held this Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Meehan Overlook.
Janice Arsenault of North Providence said she can’t wait for the picnic. “It’s going to be wonderful. All the events are so well planned, whether it’s a picnic or one of the evening socials… there are so many opportunities to do things you otherwise wouldn’t be able to.”
Arsenault frequents the center, taking full advantage of all offerings. She began her morning with a yoga class before her Zumba class. Before she headed to a reiki session, Arsenault visited Lilla to get her blood pressure taken.
Lilla said this is typical, with most members visiting three or four times per week, and loading up their schedules with activities.
“It’s welcoming, there are so many different activities, and every single person here is so nice,” said Beverly Villella, a member from Johnston.
Villella’s friend, Marie Cambio, a member from Smithfield, said “absolutely everything is wonderful, it’s top notch. I don’t know what else I could ask for.”
Giorgio said the center is always open to more members, and encourages anyone who is thinking about joining the Mancini Center to visit.
“Once people walk in here, they’ll want to join, I promise.”
