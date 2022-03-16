PAWTUCKET – An in-depth site inspection at the McCoy Stadium site on Division Street, where officials are proposing to build a new unified high school, has found conditions to be as expected, meaning there is nothing that could deal a potentially fatal blow to the plan, say officials.
A facilities subcommittee learned the results of the site investigation last week, and the full School Committee was set to hear about them at a meeting Tuesday evening.
During a May 10 facilities subcommittee meeting, Patrick Dowling, of engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill, said the more detailed study followed up on what the company previously found during some survey work at the stadium site that was not specific to construction of a new school.
At that point, he said, there was no indication where any buildings would go on the site if it were to be redeveloped as something other than a baseball stadium, and it was “a little more of a big picture overview,” he said.
Dowling presented details on a recent and “much more targeted subsurface investigation,” which included soil borings over several days within the proposed school footprint and some peripheral areas. That investigation confirmed what was found a few years ago and what representatives from the company expected based on the history of the site.
Prior to 1940, the stadium site was a pond, said Dowling, and it was filled at one point. As a result, the upper 10 feet of soil is “pretty unsuitable” for building on. It includes two basic layers, a layer of urban fill of up to five feet on top, with bits of brick and other manmade items mixed in, and some peat down to 10 feet. Those results are consistent with a pond with a bottom layer of muck being filled in, he said.
The upper 10 feet is “not good for putting a building on,” said Dowling, and there are three main options for how to deal with that situation:
• One would be to dig it all out and find something to do with it, which would bring significant cost implications for a proposed school building of this size.
• One would involve putting the building on steel piles going down to the lower layers of soil and combining it with a structural floor slab.
• And one would involve some ground improvement through installation of geoconcrete columns, or individual columns of aggregate and grout drilled down to better soil to support the building.
A portion of the stadium building extends into the proposed school building footprint, said Dowling, so there might be some subsurface obstructions.
Subcommittee member Jay Charbonneau sought clarification that there were no red flags uncovered during the site investigation and that everything is in line with the $12.5 million estimate for site work, and was assured that that’s the case.
“I’m comfortable knowing it’s not going to be $50 million to build a school on that site,” said Charbonneau of the site work for a $300 million school.
The site would ultimately need to be capped with some clean fill, according to Dowling.
Charbonneau said it will ultimately be a collaborative effort with the city to move the high school project forward, if that’s what leaders ultimately choose to do.
The Fuss & O’Neill report also rules out issues with groundwater and gas in the soil, relying on data from 12 monitoring wells. Groundwater is pretty shallow, said Dowling, at between five and 10 feet below grade.
Member Joe Knight expressed some surprise that groundwater isn’t a bigger deal based on the history of the site, asking whether the groundwater will rise up. Dowling said the groundwater table fluctuates depending on the season, but groundwater in the area is pretty consistent and the fact that there’s groundwater here is not a concern.
School officials are remaining noncommittal about whether the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts will eventually be wrapped into the plan for a combined high school with Shea High School and Tolman High School. The topic has raised some debate in the school community, with some families and staff members at the school opposing the idea due to the feared loss of the school’s identity and some residents and school board members suggesting that there might be some elitism at play.
School board member Kim Grant, in a post last week, said plans are still in the very early stages and school discussions will start up again once the subject is posted for the public to participate.
The city sponsored site report only went down about 10 ft the report that we commissioned on behalf of the school committee went down to 47 ft approximately in geology report we found silt and wet soil all the way down to the 47 ft building a school on a former pond may in fact be a problem in the future for children developing allergies asthma mold reactions etc maybe there is a site to be used. I do favor building or unified high school but I feel our children and young adults deserve better than a site that couldn't even be used for a AAA ballpark The site was known as McCoy's folly in the '40s My question is is it going to become the school committees Armageddon
