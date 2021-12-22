PAWTUCKET – Parents and guardians in Pawtucket can now track whether their students’ buses are late or on time thanks to the FirstView App, available through transportation provider First Student.
Director of Registration and Transportation Lynn Cristino and Assistant Supt. Lisa Ramzi presented the program to the School Committee on Dec. 14, telling members it’s exciting news that Pawtucket has joined other First Student districts statewide in adding it.
Ramzi said the app was first rolled out in October as bus routes were getting organized amid a national driver shortage, but officials are now making another push to get more participation. She said First Student did a wonderful job balancing out routes and accommodating students without major delays after those opening days.
Cristino said the app is for anyone who wants to track the buses, including district staff and parents. It’s buses that are tracked, she emphasized, not individual children. Multiple students can be added within the app, and parents can set up notifications based on specific preferences, including setting up a geofence, say, letting them know when the bus is within a certain number of feet at a certain time. If someone doesn’t care about the bus in the afternoon, she said, they can turn off that part of the notification.
The app also gives staffers the ability to answer questions and solve issues quickly, said Cristino. One example of an issue that might be resolved is the bus coming to one side of an apartment building and the student being on the other. The location data will let them know how to solve those for an easy fix.
Committee Chairwoman Erin Dube said she’s glad this tracking ability has finally come to Pawtucket, as many parents have been asking about it.
School Board member Jay Charbonneau asked about specific benefits to families, and Cristino said it’s really helpful for those who are running late.
He also asked what prevents someone from telling their child to get off at a later stop to meet them if they are running late, and Cristino said that bus drivers maintain lists and wouldn’t allow that.
Member Joanne Bonollo asked what’s stopping someone from tracking a student on a certain bus, and officials said there really isn’t anything stopping that, but all bus routes are available publicly online.
School Committee members asked about various safety procedures for picking up and dropping off students, and Ramzi and Cristino said drivers and monitors are great at following policies and procedures to make sure the right students are getting picked up by the right people.
Member Joe Knight asked about giving proper notification to parents that they are submitting their private information for broader use, and they said all of that is explained as they’re signing up.
Charbonneau asked about the cost of the service and was told it’s about $1.90 per day per bus, for 39 buses, or about $11,000 per year as stipulated by contract. He said he was good with the program until he heard that, as the app is as good for the bus company as it is for the district, but then seemed to recall that the committee did pass the contract that included the payout and said there’s not much they can do about it now.
The committee unanimously approved using the app.
To sign up to track your child’s bus, visit pawtucket1. schooldesk.net/Departments/Student-Transportation.
