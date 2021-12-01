NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library is piloting the Any Place Office Space program, which provides access to technology in communities that need it, allowing patrons to rent out all the equipment they need to download and print items.
Any Place Office Space is part of American Rebuilding Plan Action funding and Library Services and Technology Act Grant.
Library Director Stefanie Blankenship said she came up with the idea to make all-in-one technology kits available after hearing that the grant would be given to a library that had a unique idea for the funds.
“I was thinking about what was really forward-thinking and what hadn’t been done in our library or any other libraries in our state, so I did some research to see who loans out computers, laptops or hotspots,” she said.
After researching, she found out that while some libraries in the state loan out laptops and hotspots, none loan out printers. She and her team looked at how many print jobs were being completed and how many hotspots were being borrowed during a certain period of time, finding that printing has been in especially high demand since reopening after the worst of the pandemic.
Ten kits available for loan include one laptop and charger, one wireless printer and charger, one mobile hotspot and charger, one USB flash drive, one wireless mouse, and printing ink and paper. Patrons were able to start checking them out for 3-month increments starting in June.
The library received an additional $11,250 grant from the Rhode Island Office of Library & Information Services using funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help purchase the 10 kits.
“We realized that the real need was really for laptops, broadband or Wi-Fi, and then people coming in and needing to print things out, whether it was tax forms, COVID vaccines, or job applications,” Blankenship said. “With people working from home or having family members working or going to school from home, they may need an extra computer or extra hotspot so they can effectively complete their work.”
Blankenship said that having a mobile printer with the kit was an important aspect because of so many people not being able to afford ink or paper.
The idea caught the eye of U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, who was looking to see how federal funding in response to the pandemic was being spent in libraries. Reed was looking at all of the programs that were being thought of by libraries, saw North Providence’s, and said he wanted to see the project, she said.
After visiting the North Providence Union Free Library, Reed said he was impressed with the program and informed the library staff that he would be using the program as a model when he travels the country to talk about library services. The North Providence Union Free Library is now serving as the pilot project for the national program.
“It just seemed like a no-brainer,” Blankenship said.
“I didn’t see what the big deal was, but it is because it hadn’t been done before.”
Mayor Charles Lombardi attended a recent visit with Reed and gave the library funding for five more kits, which are planned to be available starting in January.
Kits cannot be reserved, but names will be put on a waiting list if needed. The kits are renewable but need to be brought to Michael Crispino, technology librarian, to make sure everything is in order.
Call the Reference Department at 401-353-5600, ext. 3, for more information about the kits.
