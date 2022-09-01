NORTH SMITHFIELD – Supt. Michael St. Jean says he is looking forward to a school year with North Smithfield finally fully staffed.
“I am really excited about the talent we have,” he told The Breeze, adding that the state has been facing a teacher shortage, and while some districts seem to be struggling, North Smithfield is thriving. This is “a truly remarkable group of new employees to join our already dedicated and talented team.”
St. Jean, speaking prior to Tuesday’s first day of school in town, added that the district has spent the summer creating programs and student supports such as mental health intervention and more after-school tutoring, as well as completing upgrades of specific school facilities.
Data shows that there is a significant need for math intervention across the state, so North Smithfield hired additional math teachers. The schools have also hired two student engagement intervention coordinators who are available during and after-school hours for sessions and engagement activities. There is also an expansion of an ongoing contract with Kids Klub to include morning care for the younger students starting at 7:30 a.m.
Projects that are in the works include the high school windows project that will be completed on evenings and holidays. The digital sign for the high school will arrive in October, said St. Jean. When it comes to safety related to the ongoing investigation regarding the football team, St. Jean said he hopes that he and the School Committee will continue to talk about programs to help and educate students and families.
According to St. Jean, the programs that have been established are from the state’s ESSER funds. These funds were given to aid elementary and secondary schools after the COVID-19 emergency.
St. Jean added that all in all, he is looking for a “happy and healthy” school year amid lower COVID numbers.
“I am confident that this year will be exceptional,” he said.
St. Jean thanked the custodial and maintenance crews for preparing schools to welcome students and teachers this week. He also thanked teachers who kept local schools full of students over the summer through summer programming, and thanked parents for being there to support and encourage their children.
“Together we are a dream team focused on making our students happier and smarter,” he posted in an announcement on the school’s website.
