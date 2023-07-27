CUMBERLAND – Nowell Academy’s Executive Director Jessica Waters was selected this month as winner of the Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools Program award.
As part of the program, Waters, a Cumberland resident, will participate in an educational exchange with another country to learn about their education system and in turn teach them about the education system here in the U.S. and Rhode Island.
Waters will travel to Finland for two weeks in January.
“When I return, I’m required to share what I learned from the country I visited and their educational system,” she said.
There might be an opportunity to return with feedback to influence federal education, she added.
The award means a lot, said Waters.
“I actually dropped out of high school and got my GED and I ended up making it back to school on my own,” she said.
Waters said she had a lot of family issues stemming from drug abuse and incarceration, so she found herself moving out and working two jobs at the age of 15.
“When I found my way back to school, I realized that I wanted to spend my life creating opportunities for kids like me, who the educational system had failed,” she said.
So began Waters’ journey to Nowell Academy, a charter school serving pregnant, parenting, and off-track youth.
“To me, this is part of my journey of learning to continue to make our education system better in the U.S. and in Rhode Island, Providence, and Cumberland,” she said.
Waters said 30 percent of Nowell students are pregnant or parenting, and the rest have dropped out of high school or have had challenges in the school.
“We support them not only to get their high school diploma but to think about what’s next, so 100 percent of seniors have post-secondary plans, whether it’s at a two-year college, a technical school, or certification program,” she said.
Though Waters has never taught abroad, more than half of her students are multilingual learners from more than 20 countries.
Waters said the school has refugee students and those who have had no formal education in their country before coming to the U.S.
“When they come, there’s a very different way you have to approach it. You have to get at their level and really teach not only English, but foundational skills that they just missed, and that is extremely challenging, but they are amazing and worth the effort for sure,” she said.
Waters said she considers Nowell an alternative charter school that isn’t like all the rest.
“We serve over-age and under-credited students, so I think we’re very important to the eco-system because there’s no other school that does what we do,” she said.
Waters said she most enjoys the relationships that are cultivated at the school, where there is a strong adult and student culture that “allows us to do all the work we do.”
Waters, the state’s former teacher of the year, said she was selected for the Fulbright award due to her work serving vulnerable students and for having a proven track record of influencing systems.
Waters said she is looking forward to learning more about the school system in Finland and has been researching the system in Germany as well.
“In Finland, they have a lot of school and cultural pride, and I wonder what that looks like in a country as diverse as the U.S.,” she said.
Waters said she is also curious about how they do a CTE program, if they have college access, and what their curriculums look like.
“My goal is to learn what they do, take what I think would be successful here, and help us here at Nowell and try to influence Rhode Island and add my two cents to anyone who will listen,” she said.
As far as what Finland can learn from Waters, it would be the project-based competency framework that was built at Nowell.
