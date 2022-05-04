NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local business owners are again being encouraged to get creative in seeking a portion of up to $100,000 in the latest round of the state’s Take It Outside funding to North Providence.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said the town is prepared to continue to support business and help them survive and rebound as life gets back to normal, and the Take It Outside initiative from Commerce Rhode Island is another way the town can support businesses that have been struggling over the past couple of years.
“We stand ready to help them,” he said.
The funds, granted to various communities and organizations last month to help promote more outdoor activity and slow the transmission of COVID-19, are distributed in increments of $5,000, noted Lombardi.
Though many businesses are approaching pre-pandemic normalcy, said Lombardi, there’s still plenty of opportunity for them to diversify their business and attract the widest clientele possible, including those who may still be fearful of contracting COVID while out in public.
Planning Director Brent Wiegand said that eligible expenses associated with the expansion of businesses to outdoors, public spaces, parking lots and sidewalks, include chairs, tables, heat lamps, tents, outdoor igloos, outdoor greenhouses, outdoor WiFi systems, masks, hand sanitizer, security, insurance costs related to specific outdoor activities, lighting, power sources, relevant signage, bike racks, decks and other costs affiliated with the expansion to outdoors.
The Department of Treasury has identified ineligible expenses as workforce bonuses, severance pay and legal settlements.
Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Brent Wiegand, Director of Planning, 2000 Smith St., North Providence, RI 02911, planning@northprovidenceri.gov, 401-233-0900 ext. 1227. The Take It Outside initiative application can be found at www.northprovidenceri.gov.
Back on April 11, Gov. Dan McKee announced a total of $4.8 million in grants to support small businesses with expanding and maintaining outdoor space usage.
Lisa Andoscia is the grant writer for North Providence and a number of other area communities.
