NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and the North Providence Recreation Department will host the town’s annual Easter Celebration this Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The two-hour event will be held at The Overlook at Meehan at Governor Notte Park and is free of charge. Since 2017, the event has been held mainly indoors, to best accommodate attendees during uncertain weather conditions.
Indoors, children can take a photo with the Easter bunny and select a bag of six colored eggs, six of which overall will be grand prize eggs with a sticker to win a large Easter basket. Other indoor activities include games such as pin the tail on the bunny. Attendees can also get a temporary tattoo or get their faces painted on the deck from members of the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission, who will be on hand to run the event.
“It’s all around fun,” said Jeannie Vickers, director of the Recreation Department.
Vickers explained that the event isn’t held on Easter weekend because many families would be too busy preparing for the holiday and wouldn’t be able to attend.
“It wouldn’t benefit families to have one more extra thing to do for the holiday,” she said.
Vickers said they moved away from a traditional egg hunt so they don’t have to worry about weather as they plan the event.
