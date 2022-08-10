NORTH PROVIDENCE – Despite some skittishness among residents and council members over bad experiences with recent establishments, the Town Council last week approved a series of licenses for new bars and restaurants to open their doors.
After some questioning from residents and councilors, members approved liquor and other licenses for Jessica Person and Dominic’s Place at 1270 Mineral Spring Ave.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti noted how people are “a little shellshocked” by another establishment that did business in the same former Oki’s building, but noted the “completely different” breakfast and lunch hours of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to illustrate how this business is different, saying he trusts that owners will operate it well.
Bob DiDonato, of 87 Verdi St., said residents went through a lot of pain for a year and a half with 787, sitting through many meetings on the problems there and “a lot of aggravation.” He said he’s concerned about another drinking establishment, saying he doesn’t want another scenario where special meetings are required and the restaurant can’t handle the traffic in an already busy building.
DiDonato said he’s concerned that traffic is going to return, citing the lack of security in the back lot facing the neighborhood where he and others live.
Famiglietti said he’s still fatigued over the battle with the 787, but again noted that Dominic’s Place will be operating at a totally different time of day. He asked Person if she would abide by restrictions on the license approvals on the hours she’s proposing unless she comes back and requests additional hours, and she said she would.
Person said she’s planning a nice restaurant where people can enjoy a cocktail or mimosa with their food. She said they don’t want to be a nuisance.
Other residents also spoke of their concerns about this potentially turning into a new bar disguised as a restaurant, but Person assured them that such a venue is not in her plans.
On an entertainment license, she explained that she’s planning nothing more than a vocalist or acoustic music that will be out by 3 p.m., with no DJ, loudspeakers, or outside entertainment.
Building owner Anthony Manzo asked council members to consider her application without taking past offenses by others into account.
Councilor Ken Amoriggi agreed, saying the council made its own mistakes with the 787, where they were lied to based on false assurances, following a “pretty good run” of restaurants generally doing what they said they would do. The council is now swearing people in and asking tougher questions, he said, but they shouldn’t condemn any business owner for the mistakes of the past, “especially our mistakes.”
• The council also approved alcohol and food licenses for El Patron Grill & Cantina, a new Mexican restaurant coming to the former Carrie’s Seafood Express Restaurant space at 1942 Smith St. Attorney Nicholas Hemond spoke of how owners Herbert Lopez and Yini Diaz who both have long careers in other fields, are doing this as their passion project, saying it will have only 48 seats and be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. He said they’ve spent about $100,000 improving the property.
Nearby residents said they’re concerned about parking, as the restaurant is almost entirely reliant on on-street parking, saying employees will also be parking there. Hemond responded that employees will actually be parking in the restaurant’s driveway, and on-street parking is not unusual and is a matter of zoning. He said they can address issues as they come up. Again, he said, this will be a small restaurant, with five booths, five tables, and a small bar.
Amoriggi mentioned that it might be worth working with a nearby business, as the owners of Carrie’s did, to reach a parking agreement to accommodate customers.
Councilor Mario Martone said he expects the owners to do a great job. He noted how ownership here has turned over two or three times while he’s been on the council, including Carrie’s closing four years ago, saying the restaurant could be a real asset to the town if it’s run well.
• The council also passed liquor and entertainment licenses for Bella Luna Restaurant & Bar, which is taking over the former space occupied by The Duke Kitchen & Spirits at 1839 Smith St. An attorney representing owner Christopher Lourenco promised that this will be nothing like what was here before, with frequent complaints from residents.
Residents cited frequent noise complaints, saying they don’t want to see a return to that reality.
Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. spoke in support of Lourenco, saying the longtime Providence police lieutenant had to go through a rigorous process to get permission to even open a business as a police officer. Ruggiero said it’s not fair to compare one restaurant to another, saying he expects there will be plenty of accountability for Lourenco here, and his department will have no issue confronting him if there are issues.
Landlord Anthony Manzo said his company’s tenants across town keep clean properties. He said he wasn’t happy about the complaints with The Duke, and they tried to choose wisely in finding a replacement. He said he thinks this will be “a totally different direction” with a move to an Italian grill concept, and issues should go away.
Lourenco told the council that entertainment is planned during only dinner hours as an accompaniment to an enjoyable time where customers don’t feel rushed. Answering a question from Councilor Famiglietti, he said there will be no late-night music. In landing an outdoor dining license, he also promised that there will only be dining under the restaurant’s overhang, that outdoor dining will be cut off after the dinner hour, and that there will be no loudspeakers involved. Lourenco said he’s intent on maintaining good quality of life in the neighborhood.
