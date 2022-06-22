NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials will evaluate how to make a local neighborhood safer for residents without exacerbating traffic and speeding issues for others in the area.
At the June 7 Town Council meeting, Katina Ford, of 17 Stella Drive, said the situation on her street has gotten much worse since a speed bump was installed last year on nearby Bicentennial Way, which runs parallel with Stella, with traffic in front of her home increasing “exponentially.”
Ford, who has a stop sign directly in front of her home, said her concern is for her neighbors and their children and pets as people are “speeding like crazy,” saying she’s hoping a speed bump can be installed on her street, but she knows such an action would push more traffic onto adjoining streets, as happened to her. She told council members she’s hoping for a conversation about making the area safer.
This has traditionally been a quiet neighborhood in the area of Mary Mother of Mankind Church, said Ford. She said perhaps people are cutting through to get to Route 44 to avoid traffic.
Councilor Steve Loporchio asked Ford if the addition of a speed trailer and added police enforcement helped, and she said the enhanced presence did help, with officers often sitting in the driveway of a home next to her that burned down last year. But if people see that police aren’t there, she said, they speed right through, creating a scary situation.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti made the motion to send the matter to the council’s ordinance subcommittee for discussion and to check in with the Police Department about “getting the ball rolling” on additional traffic safety measures.
Also at the June 7 meeting, Councilor Mario Martone asked for a communication to police, fire and DPW on the feasibility of adding a speed bump on Rosedale Street, located off Woonasquatucket Avenue near the Providence city line. That road is a cut-through between Woonasquatucket Avenue and Fruit Hill Avenue.
Traffic and speeding complaints continue to be the top concern council members hear about from residents. Last year at this time, Council President Dino Autiello said he believes the addition of speed bumps over the line in Providence caused more people to change their driving habits and detour through North Providence.
