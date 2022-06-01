NORTH PROVIDENCE – On Sunday, June 12, the North Providence Fireman’s Memorial Committee will be holding its 58th annual Fireman’s Memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Complex on Mineral Spring Avenue.
They will have antique fire apparatus on display, as well as the Providence Canteen for refreshments.
There will be a short speaking program, placement of a floral arrangement on the monument, and the playing of taps.
“We would like to extend an invitation to all members past and present and all family member to attend,” states an announcement.
