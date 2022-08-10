NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence School Department has created a new handbook for athletic coaches in response to allegations of inappropriate behavior by coaches elsewhere in the state.

The School Committee approved the new handbook last Wednesday, Aug. 3, written with help from Athletic Director Glenn Williams and school attorney Ben Scungio.

