NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town, through its grant writer, has secured $3,262,393 in grants in recent years toward key projects in infrastructure and recreational property acquisition and development.
Lisa Andoscia, of Rosewood Consulting, updated the Town Council at its Feb. 7 meeting, sharing recent successes as well as additional plans to seek more grant funding.
According to a synopsis from Andoscia, the $3.26 million in grants secured is broken down as:
• 74 percent from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management;
• 21 percent from congressional direct spending;
• And 5 percent from Rhode Island Commerce Corp.
This money represents only what’s been acquired toward recent projects. Back in 2014, The Breeze reported that to that point Andoscia had secured some $5 million for the town since becoming grant writer in 2007, representing 24 grants overall. She has since been hired by numerous other communities, including Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield and Scituate.
Here are the more recent grants acquired by Andoscia, as shared with the council:
• A $100,000 Take It Outside grant for businesses to expand their offerings outdoors during the pandemic;
• A $100,000 grant from the RIDEM toward the new Marieville playground;
• $400,000 from the RIDEM toward development of the new Pate Athletic Field in Marieville;
• $150,000 from RI Commerce toward the Centredale Festival;
• $100,000 from the RIDEM toward development of a new town park space off Adams Lane on the Woonasquatucket River;
• $375,000 in congressional spending in 2022 toward the Wentworth Street cross culvert;
• Another $337,393 from RIDEM toward the Wentworth Street cross culvert;
• $400,000 from the RIDEM toward development of a multi-use athletic and recreation space at the former Coletti Farm;
• $1 million in congressional spending toward Coletti, which was “wonderful news” to hear in December, said Andoscia;
• And $300,000 toward infrastructure related to the Coletti project.
The total obtained for Coletti stands at $1.7 million, while the sum for Wentworth is $712,393.
Council members praised Andoscia for her good work, saying they’d like to see regular updates.
At the Feb. 7 meeting, Councilor Ron Baccala asked again about grants for electric vehicles, saying he doesn’t want to leave any money on the table, but Andoscia said the cost of them right now is exorbitant, and there are a number of other issues as well. She said the town has been a leader on climate resiliency and renewable energy, doing a 100 percent conversion to all LED lights and initiating a solar project on the old town landfill, offsetting some $200,000 in costs.
“I think we’re doing more without taxpayer money to advance the development of outdoor recreation, infrastructure projects, for the town,” Andoscia told the council.
Council President Dino Autiello asked whether opportunities for grant funding will still be there once COVID money dries up, and Andoscia said there will still be plenty of available money, including through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank as a federal pass-through for climate resiliency, stormwater, and green initiatives.
At the end of August RIDEM will also make its small and large outdoor recreation grants available, she said, and there’s also money through Rhode Island Commerce for streetscape improvements. She said she expects additional funding to be available for small businesses, and the Rhode Island Foundation and others toward rent relief, food insecurity, and behavioral health.
Councilor Steve DiLorenzo thanked her for the grant that went to the Centredale Festival, and Andoscia said she wants nothing but to over-deliver for the town she lives in and loves.
Baccala also thanked her for everything she does, as did Mayor Charles Lombardi, who said the town now has full funding for both the Pate and Coletti Farm projects.
Lombardi also noted the $218,000 the town previously received from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank toward lead pipe replacements, saying the town has been a leader on that front and will continue to be.
Councilor Mario Martone asked Lombardi whether there’s been any sort of field study to see if soccer fields are what’s needed at Pate and Coletti and not basketball courts or other sports facilities, and Lombardi said no, but from the information they’ve received, the town remains well short of soccer and multi-use fields.
Martone made the successful motion to move the topic of grants to the council’s public services subcommittee, saying he wants to make sure the town is being as strategic as possible in seeking funds.
Lombardi said the proposals the town is making are based on long-term planning in case funding does dry up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.