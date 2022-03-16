NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena have announced that the towns of North Providence and Johnston have received an Animal Welfare Grant from the Rhode Island Foundation in the amount of $7,500, which will help residents with the costs associated with preventative veterinary care of their cat or dog.
A vaccination clinic will provide rabies vaccinations for pets of town residents on Saturday, March 19, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Governor Notte Park recreation hall, 1801 Douglas Ave., North Providence.
A voucher for up to $80 will be provided to residents toward the vaccinations of their cats and/or dogs. Any fees incurred over and above the $80 voucher are to be paid directly by the pet owner.
The requirements for the utilization of the voucher are as follows:
• Cats and dogs must be at least three months of age to receive vaccinations.
• All cats must be in a pet carrier.
• All dogs must be on leashes.
• The voucher is only valid the day of the clinic for services provided by the Salmon River Mobile Vet.
• The town of North Providence and the town of Johnston are not responsible for any fees incurred over and above the voucher, nor are they responsible for any complications which may arise from the vaccinations.
• Vouchers are for owned cats or dogs and not available to rescues or shelters.
• Vouchers will be available until grant funding is exhausted.
Visitors must provide valid identification showing they are a resident of either town. No services will be provided for anyone living outside of these two communities.
Contact Animal Control Officer Ernest Calandra with questions at ernest.calandra@northprovidenceri.gov.
