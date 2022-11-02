NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Northwest Schools Consortium, established in an effort to create cost efficiencies and to share resources across multiple school districts, is courting North Providence as its next potential member.
The NSC was formed in 2010 by North Providence School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta, who was superintendent in Burrillville at the time. By resolution of each school board, the communities of Burrillville, Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield and Smithfield joined the consortium in an effort to combine resources while improving the quality of education across all member districts.
Burrillville Superintendent and NSC President Michael Solito spoke about the consortium during last Wednesday’s North Providence School Committee meeting, inviting the district to consider taking part.
Member districts in the NSC have coordinated on multiple projects, he said, including opportunities for professional development offered by in-house staff at a reduced rate or at no cost. Consultants have also offered professional development at a reduced rate because of the amount of teachers involved in the NSC, he said.
Other opportunities for sharing resources include:
• Multi-district teams for planning curriculum;
• Special education directors working to meet student needs by collaborating with other NSC members on services;
• And sharing equipment and joint purchasing.
Solito said there’s also a big opportunity for career and technical education for NSC members. If one district doesn’t offer a specific pathway that a student is looking for, that student might be referred to another NSC member district.
There’s an agreement that NSC members charge a $5,000 flat fee instead of the normal per-pupil tuition for an out-of-district placement. Those placements are capped at three students per program.
Solito told the School Committee that the NSC remained very active during the pandemic, but didn’t operate at the same level as it once did.
“We’re trying to get back up and running and we think the North Providence School District and community would make a great addition to the consortium,” he said, adding that it would provide more opportunities for collaboration and cost efficiencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.