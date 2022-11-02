NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Northwest Schools Consortium, established in an effort to create cost efficiencies and to share resources across multiple school districts, is courting North Providence as its next potential member.

The NSC was formed in 2010 by North Providence School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta, who was superintendent in Burrillville at the time. By resolution of each school board, the communities of Burrillville, Cumberland, Lincoln, North Smithfield and Smithfield joined the consortium in an effort to combine resources while improving the quality of education across all member districts.

