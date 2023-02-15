NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Town Council has closed a loophole that was allowing developers to squeeze extra residential units on small parcels of land.
Under a zoning ordinance change approved by the council on Feb. 7, the developer of a two-family home in North Providence would need 14,000 square feet of land in a residential general zoning district, with no possibility that the Zoning Board can grant dimensional relief to add more units.
Officials have been discussing for some time the need to close discrepancies between the zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan.
The RG zoning district is in theory primarily designed for multi-family homes, but it’s really been more single-family neighborhoods.
As attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore and Director of Planning Brent Wiegand explained, the Planning Board has been frustrated by applications for dense multi-family zoning proposals and not being able to adequately protect neighborhoods.
The comprehensive plan, for example, calls for seven units per acre, while the zoning ordinance allows 14 units, and by law, zoning trumps the comprehensive plan.
The ordinance presented by Morris Salvatore and Wiegand and approved by the council does a few things, said Morris Salvatore:
• It creates consistency between zoning and the comp plan.
• It changes multi-family developments from by-right to needing a special use permit.
• With the special use permit, new criteria added requires the Zoning Board, when seeking a special use permit, to consider the character of the neighborhood,
• And it cleans up various other items, taking out confusing language related to number of bedrooms in a dwelling and others that aren’t really pertinent.
“It really doesn’t make sense,” said Morris Salvatore. The town can’t grant dimensional relief for additional units, meaning that in the case of a two-family home, the developer would need 8,000 square feet for the first unit and 6,000 square feet for the next unit, and so on for each additional unit, said Morris Salvatore in response to a question from Councilor Mario Martone. In summary, a two-family needs 14,000 square, and zoning can’t decrease that, she confirmed.
Councilor Ron Baccala sought clarification that this would only apply to future applications, and Morris Salvatore said yes, that’s the reason the town is taking this step. She said there were many projects previously that took advantage of the loophole.
