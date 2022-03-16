NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library has announced the following programs:
• 3D Pens – Wednesdays from March 16 to April 13, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., grades 3-5. STEM meets art in this program allowing children to create using 3D pens. Registration required.
• Read with Pickle the Read Dog – Thursday, March 17, at 4 p.m. Ages preschool through grade 5. Pickle loves to listen to children read any kind of book with him. Bring a book from home, or pick one off of the shelf. Registration is required.
• Arts and crafts for adults, paint on glass – Saturday, March 19, at 10 am. Enjoy painting on glass to create a stained glass look. Use a template or create your own. Registration required.
• Gold and Silver: Two Visits to Japan – Calling the greatest generations and hockey fans alike to join in for a morning of story and history. The library proudly presents the story of two visits to Japa, one by Don Mellor, a veteran who served there in World War II, and his son Tom Mellor, a 1972 Silver Medalist Olympian in Sapporo. His team’s story was told in the book “Striking Silver: The Untold Story of America’s Forgotten Hockey Team” by Tom Caraccioli and Jerry Caraccioli.
Tom Mellor was recently inducted into the Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022, the same week his father, Don, turned 101!
The library is introducing Gadgets “N” Gear, unique items that may be borrowed by patrons. New items include cake pans, a label maker, record player, cassette convertor, portable DVD player and a blood pressure monitor. For more information or to check out any of these items, see the reference department.
To register online for any program and for a full listing of all programs for children, teens and adults available, check out the events calendar at www.nprovlib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.