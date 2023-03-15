Emily Tan, 8, of North Providence, finds a comfy spot to read a book in the recently updated children’s play area at the North Providence Union Free Library. The climb-on pirate ship is just one of many new additions to the area.
Emily Tan, 8, of North Providence, finds a comfy spot to read a book in the recently updated children’s play area at the North Providence Union Free Library. The climb-on pirate ship is just one of many new additions to the area.
Lynda LaCava, assistant children’s librarian at the North Providence Union Free Public Library, introduces Persis Anim, 7, and her sister, Richlove Frimpong, 3, of North Providence, to the new toys at the library.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – With the help of a $14,000 Champlin Foundation grant, the North Providence Union Free Library at 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. has created rotating feature displays in its recently reopened playroom, giving families who simply want to hang out a chance to do just that.
Jenny Durant, coordinator of youth services at the library, said the library staff of course wants families to check out books and engage with programming, but the displays are meant for them to simply enjoy time together in the space.
The planning and grant application for the playroom was done pre-pandemic, but the initiative is only being fully realized now as attendance swings way up in 2023 and after the playroom recently reopened.
It took some time to figure out exactly how to manage all the new items, she said, but everything is now in line and the playroom is open all the time as long as there are two staff members on duty in the department.
The playroom has six rotating themes including a post office, fishing dock, and the current zoo and pet vet, with money from the grant used by Durant to purchase the supplies for each. They were also able to acquire some new tables for the department, she said, and those have been there since the library reopened post-pandemic.
They were also able to purchase some supplies for the tables, including manipulatives, Magna-Tiles, Duplos and other blocks.
Durant said in speaking with another youth services librarian, it became clear that North Providence’s library isn’t the only one seeing a sharp increase in attendance.
She said there have been a lot of compliments about the new and improved inviting and interactive playroom, and the staff is happy that it’s going over so well.
Staff do cleanups at the end of each day, and there’s also an “icky bin” for those toys that get slobbered on and need to be washed. Stuffed animals also get an occasional wash.
There will be no schedule for how play themes change throughout the year, said Durant, with families instead discovering what’s here when they arrive.
