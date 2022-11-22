NORTH PROVIDENCE – North Providence could follow Cumberland’s lead in starting its own sign manufacturing operation to create new road and street signs in-house.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said that the Purchasing Board, at its Nov. 29 meeting, is set to go out to bid for such a machine.
Lombardi said that Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter has arranged for North Providence officials to visit his town and check out what it’s doing to create a more attractive sign-scape. The Cumberland Town Council in April authorized Mutter to purchase a traffic sign and design system from URW America for up to $18,799.
North Providence previously replaced most of its street signs, said Lombardi, so it won’t have to do the kind of wholesale replacement program being undertaken in Cumberland to improve aesthetics, but the sign machine should help keep up with needed replacements of all different types of signs.
“We’re not in bad shape,” he said.
The machine should hopefully help address the rising costs with the town’s current company, which has a bit of monopoly on such work in the state, said the mayor.
Also on the Nov. 29 agenda, the Purchasing Board will consider purchase of a new transit van and utility truck for the Public Works Department and items for the in-progress new animal shelter.
The town also has upcoming Purchasing Board meetings on Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.
On Dec. 17, the board will consider the all-important bids regarding project management/owner’s representation services for school construction on the newly approved school bond for new elementary schools and new administrative offices.
The board will also vote on several items related to spending of a $150,000 placemaking grant won in August for expansion and doubling the budget of the Centredale Village Festival in the Smith Street corridor. The RI Rebounds Placemaking Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The board on Dec. 7 will consider expending money on a new central water fountain to replace the current outdated fountain outside of Town Hall at 2000 Smith St. and new picnic tables to be used during the festival and other gatherings. On Dec. 14, the board will vote on a 40-foot by 40-foot commercial tent, also to be used during the festival and other events, and a two-stall portable restroom.
