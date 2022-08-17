NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi says he was so impressed to read last week about more aggressive enforcement efforts in Lincoln related to catching and punishing those who routinely dump trash that he now wants to take the same approach in North Providence.
The town has a fairly strong ordinance on dumping, he said, but has never taken the steps taken in Lincoln, including requiring community service.
“I was impressed when I read it,” he said of The Breeze story on the situation. “We’ve never taken the step they took.”
North Providence has added some cameras in trouble spots such as Elmore Avenue for dumping and would like to add more, said Lombardi, hoping to catch people in the act on an offense that they routinely get away with, but until now there was no real plan to respond differently if someone was caught.
The town would traditionally handle littering with fines, said Lombardi, but honestly doesn’t typically catch many people committing the act to even be able to fine them. He said he loves the idea of handling infractions more rigorously through Municipal Court, with community service added to the mix.
The town’s current ordinances mainly address warnings and fines for littering, but Lombardi has sent the restrictions to Town Solicitor Anthony Gallone to revamp them to be able to do exactly what Lincoln is doing. The current rules do allow for the town to seize the vehicle or other device used by someone to do the littering and hold them at the owner’s expense until fines and costs have been paid in full.
Violations currently are a warning for a first offense, $40 for a second offense, and $100 for a third and subsequent offense.
In last week’s Breeze story, Lincoln Municipal Court Judge Louis Grande levied hefty fines and community service against three people charged with violating Lincoln’s littering/illegal dumping ordinance, telling them in the process that the town is not their personal dumpster.
Ronald Mejia of North Providence, Jocelino De Pina of Central Falls and Christopher DaLuz of Pawtucket admitted their guilt.
Lincoln updated its ordinance several months ago, adding new penalties of $100 to $500 and two to 25 hours of court-ordered trash cleanup. The town also installed cameras. The three people caught were given the option to admit to the charge or go forward with a trial, where attorneys would have portrayed the significant impact of their actions on the environment as well as public health and safety.
Daluz, who was accused of dumping four tires on town property, must complete 15 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine, plus $677 in restitution. Depina, who was accused of dumping a coffee table and large piece of broken glass, and Mejia, who threw out a massive pile of assorted cardboard boxes on public property, received the same punishment.
“I don’t know what gives you the right to dump your debris wherever you feel like it,” said Grande addressing Daluz. “... but your actions have had a significant impact on the town.”
“There’s a significant cost to dispatching sanitation workers, laborers and trucks, and the town needs to pay to dispose of the refuse you’ve left behind,” he added. “The ultimate cost, however, falls on the residents of this town.”
The extra $677 fine in Lincoln was to cover the extra costs incurred by that town for cleaning up the dumped waste.
Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould said for last week’s story that many people deserved credit for the initiative to crack down on illegal dumping, including those who have long fought what seemed like a losing battle against dumping in certain trouble spots.
