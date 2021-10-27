NORTH PROVIDENCE – Joseph Charette, former North Providence resident, Marine Corps veteran of Operation Desert Storm, and retired North Providence police sergeant, has been promoted to chief of police for the U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs Boston Division.
Charette, said he had been in the role of acting chief after the previous chief retired in March. He then applied for the permanent role, being chosen after a nationwide search.
Charette was born and raised in North Providence, graduating from North Providence High School in 1987. After graduating, he went into the Marine Corps, where he was sent to Saudi Arabia in 1990 as part of Operation Desert Storm. After leaving the service, he returned to North Providence where he worked in the Police Department for 20 years, retiring as a sergeant in 2009.
Deciding to take a break from criminal justice, he said he took a couple of years as a hiatus and began teaching in the history department at North Providence High School, something he had always wanted to do.
“Teachers don’t get enough credit to be honest with you, they don’t make enough money for one, and they’re not valued and not appreciated for what they do,” he told The North Providence Breeze. “It’s a very difficult job, especially being in the public schools, it’s very difficult not only dealing with the kids, but it’s difficult with the parents.”
Charette said that despite not being thrilled with the teaching experience, he had a great staff at NPHS and that his time here gave him a different life perspective. After two years, he went back into law enforcement, transferring to Boston in 2015.
“It’s something I started as a young 20-year-old, my aspiration was always to be a chief, I had even applied for the North Providence chief back in 2010,” Charette said. “It didn’t come to fruition, but things happen for a reason.”
Charette said that after nearly 33 years, he’s attained his goal. He credits all the people who helped him along the way and taught him everything he needed to know.
“One of the things that the Marine Corps instills in us is to never surrender, never give up, so you persevere and you move on and overcome,” Charette said. “There were bumps along the way, but I didn’t let it prevent me from really stopping what I wanted to do and I reached the pinnacle of my law enforcement career.”
Charette said he had three interviews and an extensive background check, a process completed in the middle of September.
The Boston division has three branches and five outpatient clinics across Massachusetts.
“The chief position is a little more involved with the leadership of the hospital, so you’re like a CEO of the police service,” Charette said. “I’m involved in budgeting, staffing, day-to-day operations of a police department; the work is challenging, it’s very busy, it’s a big operation.”
Charette said his background in the military and in law enforcement has helped him with his new position, giving him the life skills and knowledge he needs to be successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.