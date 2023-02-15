NORTH PROVIDENCE – A $300,000 grant from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank toward development of a new athletic and recreation facility at the former Coletti Farm off Elena and Verdi Streets is the final piece of the financial puzzle to develop a pair of new community facilities.
The Coletti project and a similar project to create a recreation/athletic field space off Ivan Street at the former Pate Construction property, land also owned by the town, address the town’s need for new soccer/multi-use fields, said Mayor Charles Lombardi at the Feb. 7 Town Council meeting.
Councilor Mario Martone asked if there’s been any kind of field study to determine the town’s needs or backing up the fact that it needs a new soccer field rather than, say, a new basketball court. Lombardi said that based on the information they have received, it’s become clear that the town is very short on soccer facilities.
The high school field is second to none, he said, but gets an “extreme amount of use.”
A new regulation-sized turf soccer field at Coletti, with a nice concession servicing it, fits the bill, he said.
Martone won support from his colleagues to move the topic of grants to the council’s public services subcommittee, saying they’ll be meeting to discuss the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and will also have the School Department be part of the discussion as they talk overall grants and how the town might get a better bang for its buck by potentially combining projects or funds or using money more strategically.
Local sports coaches and parents have been critical of the administration for not engaging with them better on the town’s needs for athletic spaces.
Lombardi told the council he knows it’s been a long time coming for the projects at Pate and Coletti, and he thanked grant writer Lisa Andoscia for everything she’s done to secure so many grants for these projects and others.
Drawings for Coletti should be back within a week or two, he said, and the town is also awaiting final approval on utility lines for the Pate project.
He said the proposals the town is making are based on long-term needs in case the money eventually dries up.
The funding toward Coletti, according to the town’s grant application, will go toward roadway infrastructure improvements to help accommodate the larger traffic volumes that will be using these local roads leading to the complex.
At minimum, the road is in such condition that all of Hamlin Street, a portion of Verdi Street, and all of McKinley Street need to be disposed of and replaced, and drainage and utility upgrades are also needed.
The town has invested $1.162 million into acquiring the 5-acre Coletti property and has begun site development, states the grant. The master plan for the park also includes space for passive recreation such as walking trails and open green areas for parents and grandparents to enjoy while watching their youth on the athletic field.
The development of a new athletic field will be a major benefit to Marieville, states the application, as there are no other such facilities in this area of town. The Pate fields would also be in Marieville.
The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank late last month announced a total of $2.5 million in Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program funds to the communities of Pawtucket, East Providence, North Providence, East Greenwich, Lincoln, and Cranston for the completion of actionable, impactful projects identified through a request for proposals process.
